Sunset in Rangoon.

Sunset from the plaza of the Schwedegon Pagoda, Rangoon, Burma.
By Patricia Irish

Lisa Hubbert
almost 6 years ago

Class photo time

New monks get their class picture taken.
Patricia Irish
almost 7 years ago

Schwedegon Pagoda, Yangon, Myanmar

The plaza surrounding the pagoda was thronged with visitors celebrating the 2,600 year anniversary of this pagoda. Sunset.
Patricia Irish
almost 7 years ago

Monk at the Schwedegon pagoda.

Apparently, monks take photographs. They are very friendly and eager to speak with foreigners and love to practice their English.
Patricia Irish
almost 7 years ago

Schwedegon Pagoda

Hundreds of smaller stupas surround the central Schwedegon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar. This year marks its 2,600 year anniversary celebration. It is the respository of 8 hairs of the Buddha, and is one of Buddhisms major holy temples. A must do in Yangon.
Patricia Irish
almost 7 years ago

Sitting with the Buddhas

Pilgrims rest with some of the hundreds of images of the Buddha surrounding the main stupa of the Schwedegon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar.

