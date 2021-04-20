Schwedegon Pagoda, Yangon, Myanmar
Pabedan, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)
Sunset in Rangoon.Sunset from the plaza of the Schwedegon Pagoda, Rangoon, Burma.
More Recommendations
almost 6 years ago
Class photo time
New monks get their class picture taken.
almost 7 years ago
Schwedegon Pagoda, Yangon, Myanmar
The plaza surrounding the pagoda was thronged with visitors celebrating the 2,600 year anniversary of this pagoda. Sunset.
almost 7 years ago
Monk at the Schwedegon pagoda.
Apparently, monks take photographs. They are very friendly and eager to speak with foreigners and love to practice their English.
almost 7 years ago
Schwedegon Pagoda
Hundreds of smaller stupas surround the central Schwedegon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar. This year marks its 2,600 year anniversary celebration. It is the respository of 8 hairs of the Buddha, and is one of Buddhisms major holy temples. A must do in Yangon.
almost 7 years ago
Sitting with the Buddhas
Pilgrims rest with some of the hundreds of images of the Buddha surrounding the main stupa of the Schwedegon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar.