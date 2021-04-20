Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Schönbrunn

1130 Vienna, Austria
Website
Schönbrunn: Vienna's Most Magnificent Palace Vienna Austria
Green Colonnade Vienna Austria
Schoenbrunn's Gloriette Vienna Austria
A view of Schoenbrunn from the Gloriette Vienna Austria
The Schoenbrunn Palace Vienna Austria
A fall visit to Schonbrunn Vienna Austria
A fall garden tour at Schonbrunn Vienna Austria
Schönbrunn: Vienna's Most Magnificent Palace Vienna Austria
Green Colonnade Vienna Austria
Schoenbrunn's Gloriette Vienna Austria
A view of Schoenbrunn from the Gloriette Vienna Austria
The Schoenbrunn Palace Vienna Austria
A fall visit to Schonbrunn Vienna Austria
A fall garden tour at Schonbrunn Vienna Austria
Check Availability >

Schönbrunn: Vienna's Most Magnificent Palace

Schönbrunn was the summer residence of the Habsburgs and one of Europe's most stunning Baroque palaces. The family acquired the land in the 16th century and later built a palace, but it was completely rebuilt under Maria Theresa between 1744 and 1749. Emperor Franz Joseph was born and later ruled from here with his wife, the beloved Sissi. (Never mind that she was actually Bavarian.)

Beautiful stucco work, frescoes, and lacquered panels adorn the interior in rooms like the Round Chinese Cabinet and Vieux-Lacque Room. In the Blue Chinese Salon, the last emperor, Karl I, signed his abdication in 1918, effectively ending more than 600 years of Habsburg rule.


By Zac Steger , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Noel - freelance writer and photographer
over 6 years ago

A fall visit to Schonbrunn

The summer palace of the Hapsburgs at Schonbrunn is stunning even during the fall season when all the colors and fall foliage make this a wonderful place to visit outside of Vienna. Below are some photo highlights and details to the visit, enjoy.

Paul Gillingwater
almost 7 years ago

The Schoenbrunn Palace

One of the most elegant of Vienna's many imperial palaces, set in acres of beautiful parkland.
Paul Gillingwater
almost 7 years ago

A view of Schoenbrunn from the Gloriette

High on the hill in the Schoenbrunn park, looking across the city of Vienna we see St. Stephen's Cathredal in the distance, and further back to Vienna's tallest building (still under construction in 2013.)
Paul Gillingwater
almost 7 years ago

Schoenbrunn's Gloriette

On the hill in the park surrounding Schoenbrunn is the delightful Gloriette, with a pleasant restaurant rewarding those who climb the hill to enjoy the view over Vienna.
Paul Gillingwater
almost 7 years ago

Green Colonnade

One of many delightful finds in the grounds surrounding Schoenbrunn. Ideal for sheltering from the heat of the summer sun.
Noel - freelance writer and photographer
over 6 years ago

A fall garden tour at Schonbrunn

The extensive gardens at Schonbrunn are stunning especially during the fall season. The landscape and autumn colors really dazzle in this garden and the visit is truly special. Check out my photo highlights and details with the link below.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points