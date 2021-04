A Charming Cobblestoned Path Along the Limmat

Strolling down the Limmatquai is an obvious choice for most visitors to Zurich . But just across the Limmat, on its left bank, lies an even more charming path lined with cobblestones and a covered passageway with arches that overlook the river. Artisan workshops and quaint stores can be found, including Lederladen for beautiful, hand-cut and sewn leather bags and Susanna Rüttimann Kiepenheuer for whimsical sculptures.