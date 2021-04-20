Sariska National Park
Subhash Chowk Station road malakhera, Alwar, Rajasthan 301406, India
Sun - Sat 6am - 9:44pm
The Temple Town of NeelkanthNeelkanth, meaning the blue-throated reincarnation of Lord Shiva, is located inside Sariska National Park, about 45 mins from Amanbagh (http://www.amanresorts.com/amanbagh/home.aspx). It situated on a plateau high in the hills and the drive up there is simply spectacular.
Surrounded by mountains, this ancient temple town is home to the ruins of more than eighty temples dating back to the 6th century. Neelkanthteshwar, the most famous temple, is even older.
Make sure you take enough time to explore your surroundings here. I suggest early mornings or late afternoons–as the light will be at its best. Just like Bhangarh (http://www.afar.com/highlights/bhangarh-city-of-ghosts) – this is an enchanted place with much to give if you're open to it.