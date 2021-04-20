Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Calabash Cove Resort and Spa

Bonaire Estate, Marisule, Gros Islet 1, St Lucia
Website
| +1 758-456-3500
Calabash Cove Resort and Spa Gros Islet Saint Lucia
Calabash Cove Resort and Spa Gros Islet Saint Lucia
Calabash Cove Resort and Spa Gros Islet Saint Lucia
Calabash Cove Resort and Spa Gros Islet Saint Lucia
Calabash Cove Resort and Spa Gros Islet Saint Lucia
Calabash Cove Resort and Spa Gros Islet Saint Lucia

Calabash Cove Resort and Spa

With its 26 suites, private beach, and two waterfront bars, Calabash Cove offers a boutique hotel alternative to the typical all-inclusive experience. Set a stone’s throw from the turquoise waves of Bonaire Bay, the sprawling, Balinese-inspired Water’s Edge cottages are the ones to book thanks to private plunge pools, outdoor rain showers, and patio hammocks positioned to highlight superb sunsets. The resort’s remote location ensures tranquility, as does the spa, which offers in-room treatments using ingredients sourced from St. Lucia's floral and culinary bounty. That abundance is also on display in the Windsong restaurant, where local dishes get an elegant twist (octopus tempura, smoked coconut crème brûlée) in a terrace dining room with the ultimate ocean backdrop. Follow your meal with a brief walk down Calabash Cove’s small boardwalk and stop to spot shooting stars in the dark skies above.
By Jennifer Fernandez , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points