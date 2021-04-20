Boucan Restaurant
Set on the grounds of a cacao plantation turned hotel, Boucan's open-air restaurant is just one more fine-dining option with impressive views, in this case, St. Lucia’s verdant hills and Petit Piton. But the difference between Boucan and the others is that Boucan offers a menu informed by its immediate surroundings, throwing a hint of cacao into many of the dishes. Chocolate balsamic vinegar, cacao butter dip, chocolate onion soup—a meal here is a unique experience. Dessert, of course, is divine; opt for the molten chocolate cake. For more insight, ask for a walking tour around the plantation's cacao groves. Better yet, sign up to take part in a tree-to-bar chocolate-making experience.