Ladera Resort
Rabot Estate Soufriere Post Office Jalousle, Jalousle, St Lucia
| +1 758-459-6600
Sun - Sat 12am - 12pm
Ladera ResortNature lovers and thrill seekers alike will find plenty to love at Ladera, located within St. Lucia’s UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Pitons. Perched on a ridge overlooking the iconic mountains, 37 three-walled suites are open to the elements and everything that comes with them: the sea breezes (know that there’s no air-conditioning), the symphonic croaks of the rain forest, and the occasional party crasher, usually a small lizard or bird. In keeping with the eco-friendly focus, furniture throughout the property is crafted from local hardwoods by St. Lucian artisans, and the Caribbean-Creole specialties at on-site restaurant Dasheen (roast conch with pickled vegetables and sweet potato, coconut soup) are prepared with ingredients sourced from nearby farms and plantations.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Who stays in a room with three walls?
It sounds like a riddle, but that is the exact question my wife and I asked ourselves when we learned about Ladera Resort in Soufriere, Saint Lucia. After doing our research, the question for us became 'who doesn't want to stay in a room like this?' You can fly into one of two airports: Hewanorra International Airport at Vieux Fort (UVF) or George F. L. Charles Airport(SLU), and take a cab or shuttle to the resort. Ladera resides on an elevated perch that overlooks the Caribbean Sea and and the Piton Mountains, and every room is designed without a fourth wall. Yeah, it's just not there. And no, there is most definitely not a bug problem. This eco-friendly resort is definitely one with nature, and lends itself to complimenting, not harming, its surrounding environment. Food on the island is unmatched, with several established chefs making St. Lucia a permanent home (wouldn't you?). For the adventurous, there are numerous outdoor activities from zip lines, to scuba diving, to sailing and many more. So if you are someone who likes top-notch lodging, with a little bit of an adventurous edge, Ladera is your place to stay.