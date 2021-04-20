Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort
Val Des Pitons Forbidden Beach La Baie de Silence, St Lucia
| +1 758-456-8000
Photo courtesy of Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort
Sugar Beach, a Viceroy ResortFor a taste of Miami by way of St. Lucia, look no further than Sugar Beach. Set on a white-sand crescent between the Piton mountains—within a 100-acre former sugar plantation studded with shady palm trees—the resort’s white-on-white cottages have all the amenities worthy of a five-star retreat, from sumptuous Egyptian cotton linens to butler service and access to a private chef. (No wonder Gwyneth Paltrow and Matt Damon have stayed here.) But don’t linger too long in your room. The coral reefs in the bay are home to triggerfish, turtles, and exotic sponges that can be viewed on an instructor-led dive or snorkel trip, and whale-watching, waterfall hikes through the rain forest, and adventure tours on ATVs await. If you have more leisurely pursuits in mind, the tree-house spa offers treatments using locally sourced ingredients for the ultimate in relaxation.
over 4 years ago
Sunset at Sugar Beach Viceroy Resort, St. Lucia
Sugar Beach Viceroy Resort is one of those dreamy beach havens where luxury is standard. Overall the best hotel on the island of St.Lucia for amenities, location, activities and dining options. Driving along the jagged roads of St. Lucia, from the northern tip of the island to the Sugar Beach Viceroy Resort, the pitons come into view. The pitons are the two mountains which define the island of St.Lucia. The Viceroy Resort is uniquely nestled between the two pitons and rests upon powdery white sand beaches. During my stay I indulged in the Rain forest spa, for an indulgent scrub and soak in my own private hut, a delicious afternoon tea at the Cane Bar, and fresh seafood at the Great Room Restaurant.