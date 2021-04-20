Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Harbor Club St. Lucia, Curio Collection by Hilton

Rodney Bay Gros Islet, St Lucia
Website
| +1 758-731-2900
Harbor Club St. Lucia, Curio Collection by Hilton Gros Islet Saint Lucia
Harbor Club St. Lucia, Curio Collection by Hilton Gros Islet Saint Lucia
Harbor Club St. Lucia, Curio Collection by Hilton Gros Islet Saint Lucia
Harbor Club St. Lucia, Curio Collection by Hilton Gros Islet Saint Lucia
Harbor Club St. Lucia, Curio Collection by Hilton Gros Islet Saint Lucia
Harbor Club St. Lucia, Curio Collection by Hilton Gros Islet Saint Lucia

More info

Harbor Club St. Lucia, Curio Collection by Hilton

Opened in early 2018, Harbor Club is a modern resort housed on Rodney Bay Marina on St. Lucia’s northwest coast. The overall feel is crisp and aquatic, with the bright-white building resembling a cruise ship on the harbor. Given the hotel’s marina setting, there is no direct beach access, but there is a sparking complex of swimming pools with mountain and water views. The hotel also provides complimentary shuttle service via a fast boat to the beach on Pigeon Island Nature Preserve, as well as towels and chairs for a day on the sand. Guest rooms are like spacious ship cabins, decorated in cool shades of blue with views of the marina or mountains. Eight swim-up rooms on the ground floor even feature private patios directly over the swimming pool area. The hotel’s half-dozen restaurants include Caribbean-Asian fusion spot 14North on the top floor, a modern sushi bar, and farm-to-table eatery Julia’s, and more options are available a short walk from the property. A full-service spa and fitness center, nightly live entertainment, and sunset cruises round out the amenities.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points