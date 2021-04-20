Capella Marigot Bay

Capella at Marigot Bay: A microcosm of understated luxury

After spending 3 days at this exceptional hotel, I had their strategy all figured out: They have perfected the art of offering an upscale experience without an ounce of snootiness. And I really dig that. The hotel's 100 suites and villas are carved into the hillside around Marigot Bay, and are beautifully appointed with clean, modern finishes. Be prepared to tick all your "eco-friendly" boxes, as well. Sustainable materials and practices are de rigueur, and the woody architecture of the place compliments the surrounding tropical landscape beautifully. Don't let the mega yachts docked in front of the hotel fool you: the vibe here is oh-so relaxed. I felt comfortable whether I was wearing a t-shirt and flip flops or a cocktail dress. There's a little boat that ferries guests across the small, lovely bay and over to a palm tree-lined beach at the mouth of it. Apparently it's the most protected bay in the Caribbean, and when hurricanes threaten, boats pile in by the dozens, seeking shelter. Even though the weather was perfect during my visit, I think I slept a little bit better knowing that.