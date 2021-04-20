Capella Marigot Bay
Marigot Bay Resort & Marina, Marigot Bay, St Lucia
| +1 758-458-5300
Photo courtesy of Capella Marigot Bay
Capella Marigot BaySome may scoff at the absence of beachfront acreage, but what all-inclusive Capella Marigot Bay lacks in sand it makes up for in amenities, including a cabana-lined pool area with swim-up bar and a ferry to nearby LaBas Beach. Backed by a see-and-be-seen marina that offers some of the island’s best people-watching, the hotel features 124 luxurious rooms and suites that are studies in restraint, with dark-wood accents and four-poster beds trimmed in mosquito netting. Guests are surprised with complimentary snacks each day, from house-made plantain chips to local Piton beer, but nourishment is also in abundance at the resort’s four restaurants—think fresh-caught snapper, jerk-spiced ribs, and lionfish ceviche—and during three happy hours. Meanwhile, the celestial-inspired Auriga spa offers locally focused treatments to those less interested in the fitness center and weekly activities such as body-scrub-making workshops and zip-line tours.
over 6 years ago
Capella at Marigot Bay: A microcosm of understated luxury
After spending 3 days at this exceptional hotel, I had their strategy all figured out: They have perfected the art of offering an upscale experience without an ounce of snootiness. And I really dig that. The hotel's 100 suites and villas are carved into the hillside around Marigot Bay, and are beautifully appointed with clean, modern finishes. Be prepared to tick all your "eco-friendly" boxes, as well. Sustainable materials and practices are de rigueur, and the woody architecture of the place compliments the surrounding tropical landscape beautifully. Don't let the mega yachts docked in front of the hotel fool you: the vibe here is oh-so relaxed. I felt comfortable whether I was wearing a t-shirt and flip flops or a cocktail dress. There's a little boat that ferries guests across the small, lovely bay and over to a palm tree-lined beach at the mouth of it. Apparently it's the most protected bay in the Caribbean, and when hurricanes threaten, boats pile in by the dozens, seeking shelter. Even though the weather was perfect during my visit, I think I slept a little bit better knowing that.