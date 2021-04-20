Where are you going?
Anse Chastanet

Old French Road, St Lucia
Website
| +1 800-223-1108
Anse Chastanet

Like its sister property, Jade Mountain, Anse Chastanet occupies a coveted cliffside spot in Soufrière with eye-catching views of the Piton mountains. You can see them from many of the 49 rooms, which echo the tropical landscape with vibrant madras-patterned linens, stone floors, and local materials like teak, cedar, and mahogany, as well as from two volcanic-sand beaches (there’s no swimming pool), which edge a reef-strewn marine reserve that’s perfect for snorkeling and scuba diving. More of a landlubber? A morning hike followed by a yoga session in the outdoor studio sets the tone for a leisurely day at the spa or under the shade of your own palapa. You could also grab your binoculars to spot herons, parrots, and hummingbirds during lunch at the oceanfront restaurant. If adrenaline is your thing, the 12 miles of mountain-biking trails on an 18th-century former plantation nearby should do the trick.
By Jennifer Fernandez , AFAR Contributor

Travis Marshall
AFAR Local Expert
almost 5 years ago

Anse Chastanet

Just north of Soufrière Bay, the soft sands of Anse Chastanet Beach are lined with towering palm trees. Behind them rises a wooded headland, with the jungle-shrouded buildings of the Anse Chastanet Resort clinging to the hillside and the peaks of the Pitons looming above it all. Take time to study the lovely view before the ship rounds the headland to enter Soufrière Bay.

