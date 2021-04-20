Santana's Restaurant

Serenity and Different Shades of Blue

Scouring for the most beautiful beach on the Exuma Island, look no further for this beach along Santana's Grill. Not only will you get a taste of the delicious Bahamian cuisine, you will look upon this view- the rocks, the white sands, turquoise water, stretching out to a deep-sapphire color. Drive down towards Williamstown on the South end of the Island and you surely won't miss this breathtaking view- picture perfect!