Santana's Restaurant
Williams Town BS, Exuma, The Bahamas
+1 242-345-4102
Mon - Sat 11am - 6pm
Sampling Cracked Lobster at Santana's on Little ExumaIf you partake in one culinary experience while in the Bahamas, make it Santana's "Cracked Lobster" on Little Exuma. Chef Dee fries the lobster while it's still in the shell in her "secret sauce" made with local spices from her garden. It's served on a bed of rice boiled in native onion and onion leafs to give it a special sweetness. Side include corn and homemade slaw. Don't forget to take a peek into her mother's onsite "Mom's Bakery" where you can sample just-out-of-the-oven vanilla and chocolate rum cake topped with hot rum sauce. Both are located on the beach, so you can also enjoy views of Exumas crystal waters as you eat.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
about 6 years ago
Serenity and Different Shades of Blue
Scouring for the most beautiful beach on the Exuma Island, look no further for this beach along Santana's Grill. Not only will you get a taste of the delicious Bahamian cuisine, you will look upon this view- the rocks, the white sands, turquoise water, stretching out to a deep-sapphire color. Drive down towards Williamstown on the South end of the Island and you surely won't miss this breathtaking view- picture perfect!