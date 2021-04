Santana's Restaurant

Sampling Cracked Lobster at Santana's on Little Exuma

If you partake in one culinary experience while in the Bahamas , make it Santana's "Cracked Lobster" on Little Exuma. Chef Dee fries the lobster while it's still in the shell in her "secret sauce" made with local spices from her garden. It's served on a bed of rice boiled in native onion and onion leafs to give it a special sweetness. Side include corn and homemade slaw. Don't forget to take a peek into her mother's onsite "Mom's Bakery" where you can sample just-out-of-the-oven vanilla and chocolate rum cake topped with hot rum sauce. Both are located on the beach, so you can also enjoy views of Exumas crystal waters as you eat.