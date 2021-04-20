Sandy Creek Park
400 Bob Holman Rd, Athens, GA 30607, USA
| +1 706-613-3631
Tue - Sun 8am - 6:30pm
Canoeing Down Lake Chapman at NightSandy Creek is relaxing by day, but almost spectral by night.
Sandy Creek Park is a beautiful place in which to spend a relaxing day, be it by yourself or with a group. One of its best features is Lake Chapman, which surrounds the park with crystal clear water. You can enjoy the view while eating at a picnic table, monkeying around in the playground, or hiking some trails. It offers boating and fishing, as well.
But the reason I love Sandy Creek Park has little to do with the many activities in which you can incur during the day. I love it for its night paddles.
From April to August, every two Fridays, you can rent a canoe or kayak and paddle along the lake from 9 to 11 at night. The dark water invites you to wonder about the mysterious world around you. You can barely see the other paddlers, so you are left alone with your canoe, a little bit of chirping, the darkness, the stars, the croaking of the frogs, and your imagination (and I guess your partner if someone's with you). It's exhilarating in a way that water in the day just can't be.