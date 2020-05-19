Go Tell it on Salvation Mountain

With its name deriving from “Nile Land,” it was thought that Niland was a fertile area. Clearly, the town’s founders were mistaken. We knew what we were getting into before our road trip to Niland, and our desire to see Salvation Mountain and the Salton Sea nearby motivated us to press onward in this bleak region of California. Salvation Mountain is an art installation in the middle of a desert wasteland. If you’ve ever watched “The Walking Dead,” you’d think that you’d just ventured into a zombie zone when making your way to this site which was created by the late artist, Leonard Knight. With murals and paintings of Christian maxims, it seemed that Salvation Mountain was the only colorful glimmer of life and hope in what otherwise looked to be hell on earth. To be clear, people live in this area. We saw trailers and campers sporadically parked near Salvation Mountain with clusters of trash surrounding them. You see, Niland is a census-designated place (CDP) that’s identified by the U.S. Census Bureau for statistical purposes only. As such, CDPs like Niland lack municipal governments and the services that governments provide such as garbage collection. Why anyone would want to live in such a dead environment?! God only knows. To each his own, I suppose. http://www.timetravelplans.net/niland-the-salton-sea/