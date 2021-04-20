Salsabil
Wörther Str. 16, 10405 Berlin, Germany
+49 30 44046073
More info
Sun - Sat 12pm - 12am
Best Falafel in Prenzlauer BergWhile the neighborhoods south of the River Spree are more famous for their Turkish and Arabic foods, in Berlin you can find falafel fast food & shawarma stands all over town. In Prenzlauer Berg, the small restaurant Salsabil serves the best deal on the tastiest falafel.
Located just off Helmholtzplatz, this small eatery is great for a quick bite to eat. Consider ordering a take-away sandwich and strolling through the weekend markets at nearby Kollwitzplatz.