Salsabil

Wörther Str. 16, 10405 Berlin, Germany
+49 30 44046073
Best Falafel in Prenzlauer Berg Berlin Germany

More info

Sun - Sat 12pm - 12am

While the neighborhoods south of the River Spree are more famous for their Turkish and Arabic foods, in Berlin you can find falafel fast food & shawarma stands all over town. In Prenzlauer Berg, the small restaurant Salsabil serves the best deal on the tastiest falafel.

Located just off Helmholtzplatz, this small eatery is great for a quick bite to eat. Consider ordering a take-away sandwich and strolling through the weekend markets at nearby Kollwitzplatz.
By Adam M Groffman , AFAR Local Expert

