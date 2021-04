Saison's Nasturtium Wrap

The chef behind the open-hearth fire at Saison described this nasturtium wrap as the best taco in San Francisco . He could be right.The wrap may have been the most beautiful dish from Josh Skenes's tasting menu, but my highlight was a tuna tartare, which Skenes cut to just the right texture by using a scallop shell to tear the meat. He then mixed the tuna with roasted fish fat and sinew and topped it with a gelée made from marrow extracted by boiling fish bones and white soy sauce.For dessert, he hit the perfect salty-sweet note by piping warm nuvola de pecora—a soft sheep's milk cheese—into a brioche baked with a thin layer of honey.