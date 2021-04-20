Ruby
Nybrogade 10, 1203 København, Denmark
| +45 33 93 12 03
Photo courtesy of Ruby
More info
Sun 6pm - 2am
Mon - Sat 4pm - 2am
RubyCopenhagen is one of the world’s most sophisticated cocktail cities. Bars as far afield as Tokyo and New York keep a close eye on what is shaking—and stirring—here. Ruby, among the more elegant of Copenhagen’s bars, opened in 2007 with a focus on classic cocktails. It can be hard to find, but look for the flag of Georgia to guide you there, as it’s in the same building as that country’s embassy.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Ruby Cocktail Bar
Situated across from the Thorvaldsons Museum next to the Christianslot Canal this cocktail bar is inspired heavily by a vintage motif (think 1800s meets prohibition speakeasy). With well worn leather couches, cozy small rooms, vintage wallpaper, and an impressive seasonal cocktail list it is the type of place that transports you through time.
Be prepared, as Ruby can be slightly difficult to find and that's exactly how the owners like it.
Photo: Ruby Cocktail Bar
Be prepared, as Ruby can be slightly difficult to find and that's exactly how the owners like it.
Photo: Ruby Cocktail Bar
almost 7 years ago
Escaping the Cold in Copenhagen
To describe Ruby as a hidden gem is an understatement as big as the surprise you will feel as you push through its unassuming, unmarked door.
I caught a taxi to Ruby and it was only the driver's firm insistence that he hadn't made a directional mistake that forced me cautiously up the stairs - feeling as if I was walking into a stranger's home. Fortunately, I wasn't. Ruby, an atmospheric and exciting bar, was on the other side of the door.
A long polished bar stands in front of illuminated stacks of shelves laden with bottles both expected and unusual. When you finally drag your eyes away from those and peruse the menu you will be overwhelmed by the experimental concoctions. Ask the bar man what he recommends and then watch him work his magic.
There are plush leather sofas and Victorian style decorations in the spacious back rooms, but I would advise pulling up a stool and getting a front row seat to the action.
On a Thursday at 8 o'clock the bar was perfectly busy - enough to be fun but not too much to feel cramped. It was unpretentious and relaxed, most of the guests seeming to have come straight from work or on a whim off the street.
In short, I cannot recommend Ruby enough, the perfect cosy spot for some relief from the cold Copenhagen night.
I caught a taxi to Ruby and it was only the driver's firm insistence that he hadn't made a directional mistake that forced me cautiously up the stairs - feeling as if I was walking into a stranger's home. Fortunately, I wasn't. Ruby, an atmospheric and exciting bar, was on the other side of the door.
A long polished bar stands in front of illuminated stacks of shelves laden with bottles both expected and unusual. When you finally drag your eyes away from those and peruse the menu you will be overwhelmed by the experimental concoctions. Ask the bar man what he recommends and then watch him work his magic.
There are plush leather sofas and Victorian style decorations in the spacious back rooms, but I would advise pulling up a stool and getting a front row seat to the action.
On a Thursday at 8 o'clock the bar was perfectly busy - enough to be fun but not too much to feel cramped. It was unpretentious and relaxed, most of the guests seeming to have come straight from work or on a whim off the street.
In short, I cannot recommend Ruby enough, the perfect cosy spot for some relief from the cold Copenhagen night.