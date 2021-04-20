Escaping the Cold in Copenhagen

To describe Ruby as a hidden gem is an understatement as big as the surprise you will feel as you push through its unassuming, unmarked door.



I caught a taxi to Ruby and it was only the driver's firm insistence that he hadn't made a directional mistake that forced me cautiously up the stairs - feeling as if I was walking into a stranger's home. Fortunately, I wasn't. Ruby, an atmospheric and exciting bar, was on the other side of the door.



A long polished bar stands in front of illuminated stacks of shelves laden with bottles both expected and unusual. When you finally drag your eyes away from those and peruse the menu you will be overwhelmed by the experimental concoctions. Ask the bar man what he recommends and then watch him work his magic.



There are plush leather sofas and Victorian style decorations in the spacious back rooms, but I would advise pulling up a stool and getting a front row seat to the action.



On a Thursday at 8 o'clock the bar was perfectly busy - enough to be fun but not too much to feel cramped. It was unpretentious and relaxed, most of the guests seeming to have come straight from work or on a whim off the street.



In short, I cannot recommend Ruby enough, the perfect cosy spot for some relief from the cold Copenhagen night.