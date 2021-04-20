Royal Castle & Castle Square (Plac Zamkowy)

King Sigismund's Column (Kolumna Zygmunta)

Erected in 1644, is one of Warsaw's most famous landmarks and one of the oldest secular monuments in northern Europe. Statue commemorate King Zygmunt III Waza, who in 1596 had moved Poland's capital from Krakow to Warsaw.

On September 1, 1944, during the Warsaw Uprising, the monument was demolished by the Germans, and its bronze statue was badly damaged. After the war the statue was repaired, and in 1949 it was set up on a new column, made of granite. The original broken pieces of the column can still be seen lying next to the Royal Castle.

Column is a very good meeting point for everyone who wants to meet. Would be also good start to have a walk in Old Town. Easy to find, hard to miss.