Royal Castle & Castle Square (Plac Zamkowy)
plac Zamkowy 4, 00-277 Warszawa, Poland
+48 22 355 51 70
Sun 11am - 6pm
Tue - Thur, Sat 10am - 6pm
Fri 10am - 8pm
Royal Castle - the Entrance to the Old TownThe castle was the official residence of the Polish monarchs. After the building's devastation by the Nazis during the Warsaw Uprising, the Communist authorities delayed a decision on whether to rebuild the castle. Finally, the decision to do so was made in 1971. It took nine years. Funds were provided thanks to the dedication of the community. Royal Castle, together with the Old Town was registered in UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Hub for Tourists and Locals
Built in the 15th century, when the capital was moved to Warsaw from Krakow, the castle served as seat of the king and the government. It was destroyed completely during World War II.
The decision to rebuild Castle Square was made in 1971. Funds for the rebuilding were raised by the community. In 1984, the reconstructed interiors were opened to the general public.
The Castle Square is a hub for tourists and locals who gather to watch street entertainers, participate in rallies, watch concerts. This square was the scene of many scenes from Polish history. In 1997, at the Castle Square, U.S. President Bill Clinton gave a speech welcoming Poland to NATO.
Warsaw
Recreated from the ground up after the war a stroll through the Old Town is a must do while in Warsaw.
King Sigismund's Column (Kolumna Zygmunta)
Erected in 1644, is one of Warsaw's most famous landmarks and one of the oldest secular monuments in northern Europe. Statue commemorate King Zygmunt III Waza, who in 1596 had moved Poland's capital from Krakow to Warsaw.
On September 1, 1944, during the Warsaw Uprising, the monument was demolished by the Germans, and its bronze statue was badly damaged. After the war the statue was repaired, and in 1949 it was set up on a new column, made of granite. The original broken pieces of the column can still be seen lying next to the Royal Castle.
Column is a very good meeting point for everyone who wants to meet. Would be also good start to have a walk in Old Town. Easy to find, hard to miss.
King Sigismund's Column (Kolumna Zygmunta)
View from the Tower near St.Anne's Church.
Bell Tower of St. Anne's Church
After walking 150 stone stairs to the very top of the tower, you will experience Warsaw’s probably most breath-taking view.
A Horse-Drawn Carriage in the Old Town
You can hire a carriage to take you around Old Town in classic style. You can find the carriages in Old Town Square or Castle Square. A romantic way to see the town with the right company.