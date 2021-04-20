Where are you going?
Raffles Europejski Warsaw

Krakowskie Przedmieście 13, 00-071 Warszawa, Poland
Website
| +48 22 255 95 90
Raffles Europejski Warsaw

Built in 1857 to house what was then one of the most luxurious hotels in the Russian Empire, this neo-Renaissance palace has seen a lot of action—including its near total destruction in World War II. Following a lengthy renovation and restoration that paid close attention to the building’s heritage, the Europejski relaunched in 2018 as a five-star Raffles, making it the brand’s third hotel in Europe. The 106 rooms and suites feel like chic residences, with vintage-inspired design, eye-catching modern Polish artwork, plush textiles, and bespoke products from French perfumer Blaise Mautin. All rooms also have a library with a curated book selection, and service from the famous Raffles butlers.

Soak up more of the hotel’s history in the dramatic Lobby Lounge or the clubby Humidor bar, indulge in signature sweets at the Lourse Warszawa patisserie, and savor modern Polish and international cuisine at the Europejski Grill, which overlooks Piłsudski Square and the eternal flame of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider. (The hotel also boasts an outpost of Long Bar, the signature watering hole from the Raffles Singapore.) A 1960s-era, wall-size mosaic by artist Krystyna Kozłowska provides a striking backdrop for the sophisticated six-room spa, where the treatments incorporate products from Sisley and Aromatherapy Associates.
By Sandra Ramani , AFAR Contributor

Jennifer Flowers
AFAR Staff
about 3 years ago

Raffles Europejski Warsaw

From its opening in 1857 until it was badly damaged in World War II, the Hotel Europejski was one of Europe’s most glamorous hotels. Raffles has restored the 106 guest rooms to their prewar magnificence, and contemporary Polish artwork hangs on their walls.

