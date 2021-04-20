Raffles Europejski Warsaw Krakowskie Przedmieście 13, 00-071 Warszawa, Poland

Raffles Europejski Warsaw Built in 1857 to house what was then one of the most luxurious hotels in the Russian Empire, this neo-Renaissance palace has seen a lot of action—including its near total destruction in World War II. Following a lengthy renovation and restoration that paid close attention to the building’s heritage, the Europejski relaunched in 2018 as a five-star Raffles, making it the brand’s third hotel in Europe. The 106 rooms and suites feel like chic residences, with vintage-inspired design, eye-catching modern Polish artwork, plush textiles, and bespoke products from French perfumer Blaise Mautin. All rooms also have a library with a curated book selection, and service from the famous Raffles butlers.



Soak up more of the hotel’s history in the dramatic Lobby Lounge or the clubby Humidor bar, indulge in signature sweets at the Lourse Warszawa patisserie, and savor modern Polish and international cuisine at the Europejski Grill, which overlooks Piłsudski Square and the eternal flame of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider. (The hotel also boasts an outpost of Long Bar, the signature watering hole from the Raffles Singapore.) A 1960s-era, wall-size mosaic by artist Krystyna Kozłowska provides a striking backdrop for the sophisticated six-room spa, where the treatments incorporate products from Sisley and Aromatherapy Associates.