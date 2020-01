Ritz-Carlton New Orleans

No one can argue that New Orleans isn’t a hotbed of activity. Of course you know Mardi Gras as the number one celebration, lasting nearly two months with parades and parties. But there are also food and wine festivals, jazz festivals, Greek festival, historic home tours, and their legendary hospitality, fantastic restaurants, chefs, music venues and bars. It is important to take care of yourself while you are enjoying New Orleans. My favorite place to find tranquility and rejuvenation is The Ritz-Carlton Spa®, New Orleans. Their 100% unique to NOLA, massage treatments will bring you right back from celebrating or overindulgence and ready to do it again. Trust me, I know. Cafe Au Lait Massage: Love coffee and cream? This Swedish massage incorporates the healing properties of coffee (café) and milk (au lait). Voodoo Massage: Rue 1807 and the soul of New Orleans is mystical. Incense and a voodoo chant puts you under a spell of relaxation and into massage bliss. Southern Satsuma Massage: Satsumas are a delicious small citrus fruit that grows well in Louisiana. Their sweet fragrance surrounds you while the antioxidants and Vitamin C refresh, during this heavenly massage. The Spa also offers small plates of healthy bites. Of course I ordered some but with a glass of Champagne. It's NOLA after all. And don't miss the incredible spa boutique. One of the best I have ever shopped.