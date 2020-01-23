Ritz-Carlton New Orleans

Spa Time for Two

New Orleans has ample opportunities to party into the wee hours—and then do it all over again. But when you're ready for a break from boozy brunches and last calls, this is also a city that knows how to spa. At the Ritz-Carlton, the Voodoo Love Bath and Massage, complete with flickering candles, incense, and Marie Laveau's love potion, is an amorous treatment for two. At the new Spa at Windsor Court, enjoy a solo sweat in the steam room or sauna (in the respective lounges) before reuniting with your honey for a Duet Massage or side-by-side pedicures. The Guerlain Spa at the Roosevelt Hotel has a specialty suite for couples massages as well, plus custom facials for him and her.