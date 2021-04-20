Rhyolite Rhyolite, NV 89003, USA

Ghosts of Death Valley If you're headed to Death Valley, be sure to stop by the ghost town of Rhyolite which is actually in the Mojave, just outside of the park in Nevada, about five miles from Beatty.



There you will find a cool ghost town, but what will really get your attention is the life-sized, ghost-filled Last Supper sculptures. The Goldwell Open Air Museum is filled with bizarre pieces of art and a meditation circle.



Definitely worth the drive. Just make sure you have air conditioning.