Restaurante Hacienda Real

Sunday Afternoon Tradition in Guatemala City

One of the great weekend afternoon traditions in Guatemala City is heading out to a long, lingering lunch—which eventually turns into cocktails, coffee, and dessert before everyone heads home for the evening. It's not uncommon to spend 4 hours sitting and enjoying a mid-day meal and Hacienda Real is one of the best places to do it. The restaurant is housed in a beautiful colonial-style building with fountains, courtyards, and traditional musicians performing. Guatemala's finest meats are served, plus international and typical local cuisine.



My recommendation: Order a glass, or two, of red wine or a Mosa beer. Follow it with a frijol and guacamol, queso fundido, the mushroom plate, and finally top it off with a selection from the carnes nationales menu! Then sit back and enjoy people watching and the live music.