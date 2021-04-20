Restaurante Hacienda Real
zona 10, 5 Avenida 14-67, Guatemala
| +502 2380 8383
Sun 12pm - 10pm
Mon, Tue 12pm - 11pm
Wed - Sat 12pm - 12am
Sizzling SteaksSizzling, juicy steak will keep you coming back to Hacienda Real in Guatemala City. A favorite of tourists and locals alike, this steak house is famous for its tenderloin called "lomito." Giant shrimp or flaky fish grilled and smothered in garlic and butter are great options if you are a seafood enthusiast. Whatever your tastes, Hacienda Real will keep you coming back for more!
almost 7 years ago
Sunday Afternoon Tradition in Guatemala City
One of the great weekend afternoon traditions in Guatemala City is heading out to a long, lingering lunch—which eventually turns into cocktails, coffee, and dessert before everyone heads home for the evening. It's not uncommon to spend 4 hours sitting and enjoying a mid-day meal and Hacienda Real is one of the best places to do it. The restaurant is housed in a beautiful colonial-style building with fountains, courtyards, and traditional musicians performing. Guatemala's finest meats are served, plus international and typical local cuisine.
My recommendation: Order a glass, or two, of red wine or a Mosa beer. Follow it with a frijol and guacamol, queso fundido, the mushroom plate, and finally top it off with a selection from the carnes nationales menu! Then sit back and enjoy people watching and the live music.
