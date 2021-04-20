Puerta del Sol 28013 Madrid, Spain

All Roads Lead to Puerta del Sol Literally the heart of Madrid, Puerta del Sol was originally and east-facing gate to the city and today serves as a bustling transportation hub, with all roads fanning out from from it like rays of the sun. Look for the kilometre zero (Km. O) plaque in the pavement on the southwest side marking the center of the radial network of Spanish roads.

