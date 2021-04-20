Puerta del Sol
28013 Madrid, Spain
All Roads Lead to Puerta del SolLiterally the heart of Madrid, Puerta del Sol was originally and east-facing gate to the city and today serves as a bustling transportation hub, with all roads fanning out from from it like rays of the sun. Look for the kilometre zero (Km. O) plaque in the pavement on the southwest side marking the center of the radial network of Spanish roads.
almost 7 years ago
Shady walkways in Madrid
Spain in August is hot, ya'll. Steamy sweaty hot. Fortunately, these scenic sun shades help keep the sidewalks cool for travelers during their sangria drinking and people watching activities.
almost 7 years ago
While in Madrid last month, I spent a day walking around Puerta del Sol, one of the busiest and best-known parts of the city. You can see more photos on my blog here: http://stevecookphotography.com/puerta-del-sol/.