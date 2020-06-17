The Bermuda Rum Cake Company
19 Maritime Lane, Royal Naval Dockyard MA BX, Bermuda
+1 441-234-4216
More info
Sat, Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon, Wed, Thur 9am - 7pm
Tue, Fri 9am - 5pm
Bermuda Rum Cake CompanyRum cakes, so the story goes, were once hard biscuits that got dunked in the daily serving of black liquor provided to sailors of yore. Whatever the origin, the recipe has improved over the years, and you can taste the newer—and softer—versions soaked in island rum at the Bermuda Rum Cake Company. This “cakery,” which is housed in a historic dockyard, is a Bermudan marquee attraction. Sharing a space with a glasswork factory, the bakery allows visitors to see the classic treats prepared and packaged and also try free samples. In addition to traditional cakes with lemon and vanilla, there are ones flavored with chocolate and coconut—as well the Swizzle, dotted with apricots, cherries, pineapple, and other ingredients.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 6 years ago
AFAR Local Expert
almost 4 years ago
over 4 years ago
