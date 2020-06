Another must-visit, or perhaps must-taste, stop for visitors to the dockyard with a sweet tooth is the Bermuda Rum Cake Company, where you can try free samples of the eponymous pastries (and whole cakes for purchase). While rum cakes can be found on some Caribbean islands, on Bermuda they are made with Gosling’s, the local distillery that has been producing the world’s premier rum for more than two centuries. With cake to keep you going, you can continue your tour of the historic dockyards with stops at the Bermuda National Museum, which occupies the 10-acre fortress called The Keep. Visitors can explore colonial-era armaments, gunpowder magazines, and the Commissioners House, the oldest cast-iron house in the world. Check out the Get Out and See Bermuda itinerary created by Katie Cadar of TravelStore, on AFAR Journeys.