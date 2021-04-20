Where are you going?
Procópio

Alto de São Francisco 21, 1250-228 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 385 2851
A Cozy and Intimate Historical Bar Lisboa Portugal
Mon - Fri 6pm - 3am
Sat 9pm - 3am

A Cozy and Intimate Historical Bar

Decorated by Luís Pinto Coelho, who also decorated “A Paródia” and “Pavilhão Chinês,” this historic bar is 40 years old. With an art nouveau décor, the space is very cozy. A piano serves as a table, and shelves are full of sculptures and busts.

Journalists and people with connections to politics used to frequent this place, but that was some years ago. Nowadays, it’s a good choice for a conversation with friends, without the chaos of bigger bars like the ones in Bairro Alto.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

