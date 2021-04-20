Procópio
Alto de São Francisco 21, 1250-228 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 21 385 2851
Mon - Fri 6pm - 3am
Sat 9pm - 3am
A Cozy and Intimate Historical BarDecorated by Luís Pinto Coelho, who also decorated “A Paródia” and “Pavilhão Chinês,” this historic bar is 40 years old. With an art nouveau décor, the space is very cozy. A piano serves as a table, and shelves are full of sculptures and busts.
Journalists and people with connections to politics used to frequent this place, but that was some years ago. Nowadays, it’s a good choice for a conversation with friends, without the chaos of bigger bars like the ones in Bairro Alto.