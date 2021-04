Plaza de Armas Arequipa Plaza de Armas, Arequipa, Peru

The Best View in Arequipa Arequipa, Peru, is known as the white city because of the use of cillar, a volcanic mineral, on most of the city's downtown buildings and can be seen just fine at eye level. However, if you decide to climb about five flights of stairs to to the terrace restaurants that overlook the Plaza de Armas, you will be rewarded with a white city that turns golden right before your eyes.