Jewelry Merchants on Plaza Colón La Perla, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Capture the Colors of Old San Juan: Handmade Jewelry In the heart of El Viejo San Juan, the Plaza Colón (Columbus Plaza) is so much more than a place honoring an important piece of San Juan's history. Sure, snapping an Instagram photo in front of the bronze statue of Christopher Columbus, credited for the first discovery of the island, is definitely a "must-do." Find a local and in your best Spanish accent say "Perdón, podría tomar una foto por favor?" Or play it safe and ask another tourist in English (they're not hard to find!).



Either way, stay and hang out. Explore the local artists' tents (like this one, with rings and bracelets made from brightly colored ceramic beads and recycled aluminum, customized to fit). Pick out unique, inexpensive gifts for loved ones and, of course, something to remember the trip!



And don't ignore the ringing bell of the sorbet vendors selling "coco frio" for $1. Try a scoop of papaya y piña to help cool off in the heat of the Puerto Rican sun.