Guided Nature Hike in Dorado BeachAt the Ambassadors of the Environment at the Ritz-Carlton's Dorado Beach Resort, there are a number of eco-adventure activities for kids and adults. With guides at my side, I embarked on an 1.5 hour journey into the forest.
The knowledgeable guides shared details about the island's natural wonders and native Puerto Ricans, the Taínos. I learned what the coffee growers use to shade their beans (moca plants, which are also natural insect repellants), and what the Taínos use as musical instruments (flamboyan seed pods). But the culmination of the hike was through a small trail that led to the densely populated Pterocarp forest, only accessible during the dry season. This tree is found in Puerto Rico and no other place in the United States (our island has three species of Pterocarpus, but only one is native). Once back that the home base, the guides also showcased some of the Taíno artifacts that they constantly discover on the resort's archeological site.
I would highly recommend this nature hike, which is great for families, kids and adults.
Hands-On Eco-Adventures in Dorado Beach
When I heard about the Jean-Michel Cousteau Foundation's Ambassadors of the Environment program at the Ritz-Carlton Dorado Beach Resort, I knew I had to meet these naturalists and experience their program for myself.
Legendary ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau's son, Jean-Michel, desired to carry on his father's legacy and started several ocean conservation programs. This particular program is unique because of the rich cultural heritage of Puerto Rico that these guides and naturalists are eager to share with you. They offer programs for children and adults, including snorkeling tours, night time activities, hikes, living green activities, Taino Indian artifact hunts and more.
I love that the Ritz-Carlton's Dorado Beach Resort is so focused on nature and the environment. In fact, the Ambassadors of the Environment building is eco-friendly—rainwater powers their showers, electricity is limited, Barlovento eatery uses a local herb garden, and classroom furniture is made from recycled materials.
Be sure you book an eco-adventure for yourselves, or for the kids. Check their schedule of daily activities or request something you don't see listed on the schedule. You'll love this opportunity to explore and learn in the casual, tropical atmosphere of Puerto Rico.
