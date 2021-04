Guided Nature Hike in Dorado Beach

At the Ambassadors of the Environment at the Ritz-Carlton's Dorado Beach Resort, there are a number of eco-adventure activities for kids and adults. With guides at my side, I embarked on an 1.5 hour journey into the forest.The knowledgeable guides shared details about the island's natural wonders and native Puerto Ricans, the Taínos. I learned what the coffee growers use to shade their beans (moca plants, which are also natural insect repellants), and what the Taínos use as musical instruments (flamboyan seed pods). But the culmination of the hike was through a small trail that led to the densely populated Pterocarp forest, only accessible during the dry season. This tree is found in Puerto Rico and no other place in the United States (our island has three species of Pterocarpus, but only one is native). Once back that the home base, the guides also showcased some of the Taíno artifacts that they constantly discover on the resort's archeological site.I would highly recommend this nature hike, which is great for families, kids and adults.