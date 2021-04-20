Paseo de la Princesa
54 Calle Fortaleza, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
+1 800-875-4765
More info
Sun - Sat 12am - 12pm
Paseo de la PrincesaHave you been here? Tell us about it below!
More Recommendations
AFAR Staff
over 4 years ago
Paseo de la Princesa
Have you been here? Tell us about it below!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Treat your senses on a walk down a boulevard
Take a leisurely stroll down one of San Juan's boulevards at the weekend to soak in the island’s sights, smells, tastes, and sounds. Wandering along the tree-lined Paseo de la Princesa in the old city you will see Raices Fountain, centuries-old fortress walls, and the waves in the distance. Buy souvenir seashell necklaces or paintings from the artisans along the boulevard, or try churros (fried-dough pastries shaped like tubes) brimming with chocolate or dulce de leche. In southern Ponce, mingle with the locals at the Tablado la Guancha boardwalk as you admire the ocean and sway to the beat of salsa music. The nearby playground is a perfect place for the kids to spend a few hours.
almost 7 years ago
Romancing the stones - a walk through history in the rain
We only had three days to discover Old San Juan, and we didn't want to waste a moment of it indoors. Armed with Hotel Convento's generous green umbrellas, we set out on a cloudy morning to discover Paseo de la Princesa. The moment we climbed the steps to the front gates, the sky burst and a torrential downpour began. I couldn't have dreamed of a better time to discover the rocky passage. As the rain pelted against the stones, I imagined the hundreds of storms (both human and nature-induced) these old turrets had faced. The sea changed from deep blue to teal green as the drops danced on the surface, and we slipped and slid around the corner to the Raices Fountain, a collection of bronze sculptures that honor Puerto Rican history, culture, and character.
In the sleepy after-rain gray, the tropical green foliage and brilliant blue sea were surreal. Don't let the rain deter you from exploring the charming Paseo de la Princesa.
In the sleepy after-rain gray, the tropical green foliage and brilliant blue sea were surreal. Don't let the rain deter you from exploring the charming Paseo de la Princesa.