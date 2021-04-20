Romancing the stones - a walk through history in the rain

We only had three days to discover Old San Juan, and we didn't want to waste a moment of it indoors. Armed with Hotel Convento's generous green umbrellas, we set out on a cloudy morning to discover Paseo de la Princesa. The moment we climbed the steps to the front gates, the sky burst and a torrential downpour began. I couldn't have dreamed of a better time to discover the rocky passage. As the rain pelted against the stones, I imagined the hundreds of storms (both human and nature-induced) these old turrets had faced. The sea changed from deep blue to teal green as the drops danced on the surface, and we slipped and slid around the corner to the Raices Fountain, a collection of bronze sculptures that honor Puerto Rican history, culture, and character.



In the sleepy after-rain gray, the tropical green foliage and brilliant blue sea were surreal. Don't let the rain deter you from exploring the charming Paseo de la Princesa.