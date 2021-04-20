Toro Verde Nature Adventure Park
PR-155, Orocovis, 00720, Puerto Rico
+1 787-867-7020
Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm
Zip Line in Toroverde Adventure ParkToroverde Adventure Park is home to Puerto Rico’s highest peak, which beckons hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts, including those who enjoy the adrenalin rush of zip-lining. It’s claimed that this is the longest zip line in the world. Is the superlative true? The answer becomes less important as you’re swooping across the canopy, enjoying the thrill of speed and the bird's-eye view of the forest.
almost 7 years ago
Zip Lining in Puerto Rico
A great way to experience adventure and a great view at the same time. The staff were knowledgeable and made it a fun day!
over 6 years ago
Best part of our trip
This was by far the most fun we had on our trip. There are many options at Toro Verde, but we did the zip lining (8 of them) and La Bestia (superman-style ziplining) and they were amazing. Buy your tickets online and hope for an early morning reservation so you don't have to wait in any lines. As the day rolls on it gets packed there. When you are done make sure you stop upstairs at the restaurant for some very good food. We loved the pasteles and appetizer sampler. P.S. Bring a sweatshirt and/or a rain jacket as it can be chilly in the morning. My husband wore only a t-shirt and regretted it.