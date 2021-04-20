Toro Verde Nature Adventure Park

Best part of our trip

This was by far the most fun we had on our trip. There are many options at Toro Verde, but we did the zip lining (8 of them) and La Bestia (superman-style ziplining) and they were amazing. Buy your tickets online and hope for an early morning reservation so you don't have to wait in any lines. As the day rolls on it gets packed there. When you are done make sure you stop upstairs at the restaurant for some very good food. We loved the pasteles and appetizer sampler. P.S. Bring a sweatshirt and/or a rain jacket as it can be chilly in the morning. My husband wore only a t-shirt and regretted it.