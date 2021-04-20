Start the day off right!

Begin your tour of Old San Juan with a visit to Caficultura, a place where locals and tourists sip their morning espresso and savor dishes like coconut milk french toast, sweet potato crepes with sausage and goat cheese, and the house specialty, cazuela de huevos con espinaca organica a la crema. European in feel, chandeliers hang from high ceilings and black and white photography of Old San Juan adorns the walls. You may have to wait a few minutes for a table, but try to get one by the window, which will afford you great people watching as well as views to the square outside. This place was recommended to us multiple times, and it is well worth a stop... if not for a meal, at least for a coffee.