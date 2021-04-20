Caficultura
San Francisco, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
+1 787-723-7731
Farm-to-Table Breakfast Served All DayAnywhere breakfast is served all day usually scores in my book. At Caficultura in Old San Juan, the food is "farm to table" and is as delicious as the creative menu sounds. In addition to the mostly healthy options, the highlight is the maple syrup made with rum, and coconut milk–dipped french toast topped with coconut shavings. The atmosphere was pretty cool—large black chandeliers hang from large wooden beams, and the picture windows face Plaza Colón outside.
Definitely a cool local place to stop into and grab a coffee or brunch while sightseeing throughout Old San Juan's historic district.
almost 7 years ago
Breakfast, Delicious Coffee!
Relaxing and tasty breakfast at this little cafe. Coffee was spectacular, I even bought some beans and brought them home for gifts!
almost 7 years ago
Start the day off right!
Begin your tour of Old San Juan with a visit to Caficultura, a place where locals and tourists sip their morning espresso and savor dishes like coconut milk french toast, sweet potato crepes with sausage and goat cheese, and the house specialty, cazuela de huevos con espinaca organica a la crema. European in feel, chandeliers hang from high ceilings and black and white photography of Old San Juan adorns the walls. You may have to wait a few minutes for a table, but try to get one by the window, which will afford you great people watching as well as views to the square outside. This place was recommended to us multiple times, and it is well worth a stop... if not for a meal, at least for a coffee.