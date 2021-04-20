Rockefeller Nature Trail
Bike the Rockefeller Nature TrailCasually experience the natural tropics of Puerto Rico on this 11-mile trail that snakes through Dorado Beach. As a guest of the Ritz-Carlton, you are provided a complimentary bike for the duration of your stay.
While walking, running, biking, or riding the Rockefeller Nature Trail, you'll encounter native plants, birds, and animals. My favorites are the sea grapes, with their huge thick leaves which you can collect and write on. You'll also notice coconut palms growing directly from their coconut.
The trail goes all around the resort, so feel free to bike it all at once, or take it in sections, stopping off in different areas to enjoy the view. Be sure to smile and wave to everyone you encounter, because they'll be doing the same to you! Treat it like your neighborhood, that's what I did.