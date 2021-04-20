Where are you going?
Mi Casa by José Andrés [CLOSED]

100 Dorado Beach Drive, Dorado, 00646, Puerto Rico
Website
| +1 787-278-7217
Gourmet Breakfast at Mi Casa Dorado Puerto Rico

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 11am
Tue - Sat 6pm - 10pm

Mi Casa by José Andrés closed after damage by the storms of October 2018. 

For years, the acclaimed Catalan chef was content with expanding his culinary empire in the mainland United States, but the opening of Mi Casa by José Andrés, located at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, represented his first foray elsewhere. (He has since opened a second restaurant outside the U.S., in Mexico City). Everything about this restaurant is chic and appealing, from its waterfront views to the creative tapas that blend Spanish tradition with Puerto Rican ingredients. Can’t decide what to choose from the expansive menu? The chef has a suggestion: “José’s Way,” a selection of José Andrés’s favorite dishes. Note that dinner dress code here is “resort upscale.”
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Chelsea Harms-Tuohy
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Gourmet Breakfast at Mi Casa

The buffet and a la carte breakfast at Mi Casa by José Andrés in the Ritz-Carlton Dorado Beach Resort was exceptional—and I appreciate a good breakfast. At their gourmet buffet I helped myself to an assortment of my favorite foods including: smoked salmon, house cured meats, artisan cheeses, fresh breads, granola, fruit, house-made yogurt, and chocolate filled croissants. This was by far my favorite meal at the resort.

