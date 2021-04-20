Mi Casa by José Andrés [CLOSED] 100 Dorado Beach Drive, Dorado, 00646, Puerto Rico

More info Sun - Sat 7am - 11am Tue - Sat 6pm - 10pm

Mi Casa by José Andrés Mi Casa by José Andrés closed after damage by the storms of October 2018.



For years, the acclaimed Catalan chef was content with expanding his culinary empire in the mainland United States, but the opening of Mi Casa by José Andrés, located at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, represented his first foray elsewhere. (He has since opened a second restaurant outside the U.S., in Mexico City). Everything about this restaurant is chic and appealing, from its waterfront views to the creative tapas that blend Spanish tradition with Puerto Rican ingredients. Can’t decide what to choose from the expansive menu? The chef has a suggestion: “José’s Way,” a selection of José Andrés’s favorite dishes. Note that dinner dress code here is “resort upscale.”