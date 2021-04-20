Place d'Armes
55 Rue Saint-Jacques, Montréal, QC H2Y 1K9, Canada
| +1 514-842-1887
Photo by Marie-Eve Vallieres
An Ode to MontréalTo me, no other place in Montréal represents the city better than Place d'Armes.
After all, it is the second oldest public site in the city, and its center is home to a statue of Paul de Chomedey, the founder of Montréal. And the varied architectural styles surround the square in a way that clearly demonstrates just how old and historic Montréal is. A blend of Gothic Revival, classic Art Deco, and ultra-modern sleek skyscrapers illustrates the major periods of Montréal's development.
It's definitely a great place to start or end an Old Montreal exploratory tour, or to stop and people watch!