Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Place d'Armes

55 Rue Saint-Jacques, Montréal, QC H2Y 1K9, Canada
Website
| +1 514-842-1887
An Ode to Montréal Montreal Canada

An Ode to Montréal

To me, no other place in Montréal represents the city better than Place d'Armes.

After all, it is the second oldest public site in the city, and its center is home to a statue of Paul de Chomedey, the founder of Montréal. And the varied architectural styles surround the square in a way that clearly demonstrates just how old and historic Montréal is. A blend of Gothic Revival, classic Art Deco, and ultra-modern sleek skyscrapers illustrates the major periods of Montréal's development.

It's definitely a great place to start or end an Old Montreal exploratory tour, or to stop and people watch!
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points