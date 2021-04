Piazzale Castel San Pietro Piazzale Castel S. Pietro, 37129 Verona VR, Italy

Views of Verona from a Hilltop Fortress After having a glorious dinner, my boyfriend and I walked up to Castel San Pietro.



The beautiful fortress, built in 1398 and once used for military purposes due to the convenience it provided in controlling the city, provides a stunning view of Verona.



It's the ideal place for a stroll away from the crowds, for some fresh air, for a spectacle of Veronese lights in the distance.