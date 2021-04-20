Dante's Daemons

Details in the walls surrounding Piazza Santa Croce. It Sommo Poeta (The Supreme Poet) has evoked an awful sense of reverence for centuries through his masterpiece La divina commedia (The Divine Comedy). Originally called Commedia by Dante (and later elaborated to Divina by Boccaccios) is a peculiar title for such a serious work, especially within the modern understanding of the word comedy. Yet as Dante himself wrote in a letter " the progression of the pilgrimage from Hell to Paradise is the paradigmatic expression of comedy, since the work begins with the pilgrims moral confusion and ends with the vision of God".