Final Friday Art Walks in OTR

On the last Friday of the month, the Over-the-Rhine District has an art walk that sees many local galleries, bars, shops, and cafes open their doors late into the evening. It's a great way to connect with locals and get a better sense for what the area has to offer—not to mention check out the work of a host of local artists. More information on the event is on the Pendleton Art Center website.