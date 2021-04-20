Patati Patata Friterie De Luxe
4177 Saint Laurent Boulevard
+1 514-844-0216
Sun - Sat 9am - 2am
In Anticipation of PoutineMy everyday diet goes off the rails when I visit Montreal. This is my favorite food town in the world, and I often begin an adventure with a visit to Patati Patata. Poutine for breakfast isn't a healthy option, but the beer I drink with it has plenty of organic ingredients, so it's basically a wash.
I've made plenty of photographs in this place, but I thought this shot of one of the cooks prepping a takeout box perfectly captures the atmosphere; there's nothing quite like waiting for that first bite.
Don't be put off by the lines; this diner is a Montreal institution, and a joint you can't miss. But I do suggest you punch a new hole or two into your belt.