Patati Patata Friterie De Luxe

4177 Saint Laurent Boulevard
+1 514-844-0216
In Anticipation of Poutine Montreal Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 2am

My everyday diet goes off the rails when I visit Montreal. This is my favorite food town in the world, and I often begin an adventure with a visit to Patati Patata. Poutine for breakfast isn't a healthy option, but the beer I drink with it has plenty of organic ingredients, so it's basically a wash.

I've made plenty of photographs in this place, but I thought this shot of one of the cooks prepping a takeout box perfectly captures the atmosphere; there's nothing quite like waiting for that first bite.

Don't be put off by the lines; this diner is a Montreal institution, and a joint you can't miss. But I do suggest you punch a new hole or two into your belt.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

