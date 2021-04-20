Parque Lincoln Saturday Market
Av. Emilio Castelar 163, Polanco, Polanco III Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
Polanco's Saturday TianguisIf you find yourself staying at Hotel Las Alcobas on a Saturday, ask staff to point you in the direction of Parque Lincoln (Lincoln Park), just a three-minute walk from the hotel, so you can stroll through Polanco's Saturday tianguis, or street market.
Tianguis are a beloved tradition in Mexico City, and many neighborhoods, including Polanco, host these weekend markets. At a tianguis, you can find everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to "fast food" snacks, from tacos to tropical fruit adorned with lime and chile. Prices are more than reasonable and the scene is entirely local. It's a perfect way to spend part of your Saturday.
