Parque Lincoln Saturday Market

Av. Emilio Castelar 163, Polanco, Polanco III Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Polanco's Saturday Tianguis

If you find yourself staying at Hotel Las Alcobas on a Saturday, ask staff to point you in the direction of Parque Lincoln (Lincoln Park), just a three-minute walk from the hotel, so you can stroll through Polanco's Saturday tianguis, or street market.

Tianguis are a beloved tradition in Mexico City, and many neighborhoods, including Polanco, host these weekend markets. At a tianguis, you can find everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to "fast food" snacks, from tacos to tropical fruit adorned with lime and chile. Prices are more than reasonable and the scene is entirely local. It's a perfect way to spend part of your Saturday.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

Carlos Alvarez
almost 7 years ago

Stroll in a Park

Picture of Lincoln Park in Polanco neighborhood. I recommend you go to the Saturday market. You can find great food (and inexpensive), fruit, plants, trinkets, etc.
