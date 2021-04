Parque Lincoln Saturday Market

Polanco's Saturday Tianguis

If you find yourself staying at Hotel Las Alcobas on a Saturday, ask staff to point you in the direction of Parque Lincoln (Lincoln Park), just a three-minute walk from the hotel, so you can stroll through Polanco's Saturday tianguis, or street market.Tianguis are a beloved tradition in Mexico City , and many neighborhoods, including Polanco, host these weekend markets. At a tianguis, you can find everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to "fast food" snacks, from tacos to tropical fruit adorned with lime and chile . Prices are more than reasonable and the scene is entirely local. It's a perfect way to spend part of your Saturday.