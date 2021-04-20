Yoga on Parliament Hill, Ottawa

Dotted across the perfectly manicured lawns on Ottawa's Parliament Hill people donning bright colours - hot pinks, lime greens and royal purples - and lyrcra were beginning to dot themselves across the lawns.



"What's going on over there?" voices behind me were discussing the fluro-clad people unfurling mats and stretching in the Canadian sun.

"Oh, there's yoga each week on Parliament Hill. Wanna join in?"



Curious I climbed over the rope fence and sat down on the grass stretching, a jean clad figured amongst those who were well prepared.



As the bell tower struck twelve a voice came over the microphone welcoming us to days yoga event and quickly getting us to warm up.

An hour we spent twisting and stretching into poses as the cities traffic passed by, people stopped to watch or politicians held press conferences, trying to be heard over the music and encouragement that was given to us by our instructor and assisting team.



I'd never tried yoga but I felt somewhat refreshed when the session finished - it's good to get out and enjoy a warm summers day, especially when you can participate in a free event like yoga on Parliament Hill.



-~-



Parliament Hill Yoga begins at 12pm and lasts 1hr each Wednesday.

Just bring your mat, water and comfortable clothes.

Check Lululemon Athletica Rideau Centre's Facebook page for the latest information about Parliament Hill yoga.