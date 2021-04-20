Paje Paje, Tanzania

Out to sea in an outrigger canoe The east coast of Zanzibar is known for stunning beaches and fickle tides. When the water's out, it's way out; when it comes back in, arrange a sailing trip on an outrigger canoe to skim along the shore. The lower tides reveal the hangouts of the ocean's monsters (only about as gruesome as particularly spiny starfish); but as the tides push you higher above the sand, the jewel tones of the water become even more spectacular. It's win-win.



Any hotel will be able to put a traveler in touch with a boat or captain, and prices are negotiable; expect to pay around $15 for an hour.