O'Learys Seafood Restaurant

310 Third St, Annapolis, MD 21403, USA
| +1 410-263-0884
Classic Seafood and Fine Dining at O'Learys Annapolis Maryland United States

Sun - Thur 5pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10pm

Classic Seafood and Fine Dining at O'Learys

If you're looking for a classic fine dining experience and you've got the wallet to match it, head over to O'Leary for some exquisite seafood.

We're talking grouper, sole, rockfish, barramundi, swordfish, yellowfin tuna, and other types of fish you probably forgot existed, alongside Bay crab cakes, scallops, and other shellfish.





By Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert

