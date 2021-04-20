O'Learys Seafood Restaurant
310 Third St, Annapolis, MD 21403, USA
| +1 410-263-0884
Photo by O'Learys
More info
Sun - Thur 5pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10pm
Classic Seafood and Fine Dining at O'LearysIf you're looking for a classic fine dining experience and you've got the wallet to match it, head over to O'Leary for some exquisite seafood.
We're talking grouper, sole, rockfish, barramundi, swordfish, yellowfin tuna, and other types of fish you probably forgot existed, alongside Bay crab cakes, scallops, and other shellfish.