Old Sturbridge Village
1 Old Sturbridge Village Rd, Sturbridge, MA 01566, USA
| +1 800-733-1830
Fri - Sun 3pm - 8pm
Historic Old Sturbridge Village in MassachusettsThe Old Sturbridge Village was founded in 1946 and is one of the oldest and largest historic villages of its kind in the country.
The village portrays village life in New England from 1790 - 1840.
There are about 60 original restored buildings that were brought to Sturbridge from other New England sites. Each building was researched and documented. There are homes, a saw mill, blacksmith shop, shoe shop, a bank, a printing press, a grist mill and a district school.
There are several gardens. The herb garden was beautifully laid out and I especially favored the lavender patch waving in the breeze.
There are costumed historians who work the different shops and illustrate life as it was in the 18th and 19th centuries in New England. Planting, harvesting, cooking on a hearth, and sewing are some of the demonstrations.
There is a pond, a river, a river ride, and a covered bridge.
With more than 200 hundred acres at the village, several hours or days are needed to enjoy Old Sturbridge.
Cafes and a restaurant are on site as well as a gift shop. The gift shop carries books with the story of this historic site. There are many gifts and souvenirs in the shop.
The Old Sturbridge Inn & Reeder Family Lodge are adjacent to the museum (774 -304 -1011).
The historical experience at Old Sturbridge Village is truly a walk back in time where you are immersed in another era.
Enjoy your time at this fabulous attraction.
Info: www.osv.org