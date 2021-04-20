Old Mission San Luis Rey 4050 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA 92057, USA

Mission San Luis Rey de Francia anniversary This photo was taking this past Saturday at the celebration of the 215 year of the founding of Mission San Luis Rey.



Once a year, on its anniversary, the old Mission throws open its doors and invites the public to see the entire grounds.



The Mission is open generally, but most of the year the grounds are closed to the public (it is an active church with a monastery etc.).



I had the pleasure of singing there some years ago for a concert and the acoustics of the church are amazing.



It was fun to come back again and see the entire grounds