North Park
North Park, San Diego, CA, USA
Bustling North ParkNorth Park is a vibrant and busy neighborhood where you can find great shops, good restaurants, neighborhood bars and a variety of other businesses. Come see a show at the historic Birch Park Theatre- built in 1928 and home to the Lyric Opera - http://birchnorthparktheatre.net/
On the 2nd Sunday of every month is Ray at Night where the boutiques and art galleries of Ray St. open their doors for a street fair- http://raystreet.com/
There are a good number of craft brewing houses in North Park- check them out at the North Park craft brewing block party held once a year in the spring- http://northparkfestivalofarts.com/
Peking restaurant has been serving Cantonese since 1931 and is the oldest restaurant in San Diego. My husband's parents went there when they were just newlyweds and my husband grew up on their food. They also host a Chinese New Year's festival in the restaurant- complete with a dragon- http://www.sandiegoreader.com/places/peking-restaurant/