Bustling North Park

North Park is a vibrant and busy neighborhood where you can find great shops, good restaurants, neighborhood bars and a variety of other businesses. Come see a show at the historic Birch Park Theatre- built in 1928 and home to the Lyric Opera - http://birchnorthparktheatre.net/On the 2nd Sunday of every month is Ray at Night where the boutiques and art galleries of Ray St. open their doors for a street fair- http://raystreet.com/There are a good number of craft brewing houses in North Park- check them out at the North Park craft brewing block party held once a year in the spring- http://northparkfestivalofarts.com/Peking restaurant has been serving Cantonese since 1931 and is the oldest restaurant in San Diego . My husband's parents went there when they were just newlyweds and my husband grew up on their food. They also host a Chinese New Year's festival in the restaurant- complete with a dragon- http://www.sandiegoreader.com/places/peking-restaurant/