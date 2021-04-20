Noerenberg Memorial Gardens 2840 N Shore Dr, Orono, MN 55356, USA

Surprising Lilies This time of year the garden is dominated by bold summer flowers - at Noerenberg, that mostly means grasses, butterfly weeds, and prairie flowers. Thus, these delicate looking lilies lit by the sun in an otherwise shady corner of the garden were quite a surprise!



Noerenberg is a sweet little garden right along the shores of Lake Minnetonka. It's a lovely and peaceful stop in an area that can be very busy in the summer.