Noerenberg Memorial Gardens
2840 N Shore Dr, Orono, MN 55356, USA
| +1 763-559-6700
Surprising LiliesThis time of year the garden is dominated by bold summer flowers - at Noerenberg, that mostly means grasses, butterfly weeds, and prairie flowers. Thus, these delicate looking lilies lit by the sun in an otherwise shady corner of the garden were quite a surprise!
Noerenberg is a sweet little garden right along the shores of Lake Minnetonka. It's a lovely and peaceful stop in an area that can be very busy in the summer.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
An Open Air Butterfly Garden
At the height of summer there are plenty of flowers in bloom to attract butterflies, moths, and all manner of honey bees. It's easy to loose track of time as you follow them around the garden!
Noerenberg Garden is a small, but lovely garden right along the shore of Lake Minnetonka. A perfect respite on a summer day!
Noerenberg Garden is a small, but lovely garden right along the shore of Lake Minnetonka. A perfect respite on a summer day!