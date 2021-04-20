Where are you going?
Nadi Handicraft Centre

Nadi, Fiji
Quality Fijian Handicrafts Nadi Fiji

More info

Mon - Sat 8am - 6pm

Quality Fijian Handicrafts

Sometimes, you just need to buy a good war club. Or local black pearls, if you happen to be a lover, not a fighter. Nadi Handicraft Centre is a one-stop destination for quality handicrafts without the hassle of haggling. They also sell clothing, leather goods and pearls. And, of course, carved wooden kava bowls are always a popular souvenir, whether or not you fancy the drink itself.

Nadi Handicraft Centre is located on Main Street in Nadi.

By Gayle Keck , AFAR Contributor

