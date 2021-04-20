Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Eikendal Wine Estate

R44, Raithby, 7130, South Africa
Website
| +27 21 855 1422
Eikendal Wine Estate Raithby South Africa

More info

Sun 9:30am - 2pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
Sat 9:30am - 5pm

Eikendal Wine Estate

The head winemaker at Eikendal in Stellenbosch, Nico Grobler has been producing award-winning wines for more than nine years. An innovator in the Western Cape wine industry, he makes mostly single varietal wines like chardonnay, using an “old world” approach that focuses on terroir to produce the fruitiest vines possible. 

The whole family is welcome at Eikendal. While adults enjoy a pizza and wine pairing, children can partake in a juice tasting of their own. On a nice day, visitors can also take a 1.5-mile self-guided walk around the vineyards to learn more about the winemaking process and the farm itself.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points