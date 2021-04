Batavia 114 Church Street

Batavia Cape Town After taking in the sweeping views of downtown Cape Town and the colorful neighborhood residences in Bo Kaap, stop in Batavia for a fresh fruit shake, homemade ice tea, or coffee. There is always a tempting assortment of baked goods are on offer, to boot. The cafe atmosphere is light and airy. There are several armchairs to curl up in with a good book. At the heart of both seating areas, you'll find a communal table. Do keep in mind the cafe closes midday on Friday.