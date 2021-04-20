Bree Street
107 Bree St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
| +27 21 426 0330
Photo courtesy of Craig Howes/Cape Town Tourism
More info
Sun - Sat 12pm - 10pm
Bree StreetA once quiet downtown thoroughfare, Bree Street now has so many eateries that it is a sort of restaurant row. The feeding starts with breakfast and goes through lunch, afternoon snacks, drinks, and dinner at places like Bacon on Bree, Folk Coffee, the Culture Cheese Club, Café Frank (a must for breakfast or lunch), Clarke's Bar & Dining Room (very popular for weekend brunches), Chefs Warehouse and Canteen (where it is essential to arrive early because the kitchen closes at around 8 p.m.), and the always packed (especially for drinks) La Parada. Just off Bree Street are many other options, such as the Hungry Herbivore and the House of Machines, whose customers often overflow onto the narrow side street.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 3 years ago
Bree Street
A few years ago, Bree Street transformed from a forgotten enclave into foodie central, with a dozen blocks of restaurants, bars, and coffee shops stretching from Strand Street towards Table Mountain. The biggest concentration, with lots of sidewalk seating and the best people watching, is between Buiten and Orphan Streets. Cocktail lovers will adore An Outrage of Modesty's mixology creations, and fans of Cape Town's infamous "brekkie" can fuel up on fresh-baked croissants at Jason Bakery. will In the mood to do some shopping? Take home a high end "souvenir" from SAM, which sells home goods crafted by local designers.